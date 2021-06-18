A rainbow walk appeared in the city centre overnight to mark Pride 2021

By James Fenton

June 18, 2021 at 2:10pm

Dublin City Council have unveiled a 'rainbow walk' on Capel Street in partnership with Dublin Pride.

Painted outside Pantibar on Capel Street overnight, by a DCC traffic section crew, the rainbow walk is believed to be the first of its kind in Ireland.

This initiative is part of a wider programme led by the Office of City Recovery, who have launched a range of proactive measures which are aimed at ensuring the economic, social and cultural life force of the city returns once again.

DCC have said that "if, as expected, the rainbow walk on Capel St is deemed a success, the City Council plans to paint more rainbow walks in other city-centre locations next week."

