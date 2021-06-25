Support the LGBTQ+ community while picking up your morning coffee!

By Fiona Frawley

June 25, 2021 at 10:59am

Share:
Support the LGBTQ+ community while picking up your morning coffee!

With Dublin Pride just a day away, it's a great time to find a way to support our LGBTQ+ community.

Cloud Picker have made it easy for us, as today they'll be donating all coffee sales in their Crumlin and Pearse Street stores to Belong To Youth Services, who work with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans young people in Ireland.

Belong To have provided counselling, community and support to LGBTQ+ young people across Ireland for almost 20 years and have been doing incredible work during this years Pride month, including sending out care packages to nearly 1,000 LGBTQ+ young people country wide to keep the spirit of pride alive from a safe distance. If you'd like to do your part to support them, then today is a great day for a flattie from Cloud Picker!

And if you're looking for more great ways to mark Pride this year, we've got you covered with this handy list.

Happy celebrating!

Header image via Instagram/Cloud Picker & Shutterstock

READ NEXT: A list of sweet treats for you to try around Dublin this Pride month

Share:

Latest articles

Everyone's been loving this Pride inspired makeover of an iconic Dublin landmark

BBQ bites and the ultimate cocktail: How to create a blissful Aperitivo moment at home

11 Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week

There's an exciting new addition coming soon to George's Street Arcade!

You may also love

Everyone's been loving this Pride inspired makeover of an iconic Dublin landmark

There's a fun little Pride bake along happening on Instagram at 7pm tonight!

Dublin vegan spot launches tasty new Pride special

A list of sweet treats for you to try around Dublin this Pride month

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.