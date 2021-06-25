Support the LGBTQ+ community while picking up your morning coffee!

With Dublin Pride just a day away, it's a great time to find a way to support our LGBTQ+ community.

Cloud Picker have made it easy for us, as today they'll be donating all coffee sales in their Crumlin and Pearse Street stores to Belong To Youth Services, who work with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans young people in Ireland.

Belong To have provided counselling, community and support to LGBTQ+ young people across Ireland for almost 20 years and have been doing incredible work during this years Pride month, including sending out care packages to nearly 1,000 LGBTQ+ young people country wide to keep the spirit of pride alive from a safe distance. If you'd like to do your part to support them, then today is a great day for a flattie from Cloud Picker!

And if you're looking for more great ways to mark Pride this year, we've got you covered with this handy list.

Happy celebrating!

Header image via Instagram/Cloud Picker & Shutterstock

