A list of sweet treats for you to try around Dublin this Pride month

(Last updated: June 17th, 2021)

Pride Month is well and truly in swing and lots of Dublin cafes are taking the chance to show their support for and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in the city.

Many spots have launched delicious new food creations to mark the occasion with a percentage of sales going towards LGBTQ+ charities. Here's a list of some of the tasty looking options we've come across so far!

Cupcake Bloke

The Cupcake Bloke is marking the occasion with four delicious new cupcake flavours, with a percentage of sales going to LGBTQ+ youth organisation Belong To.

They're cute, colourful and sound absolutely unreal. Starting with the Pride Piñata: a vanilla cupcake filled with mini Smarties and topped with vanilla icing and a rainbow sweet, then MILK, a cereal milk cupcake with Crunchy Nut Cornflakes (aptly named, this one celebrates the work of activist Harvey Milk). The Mixed Berry takes inspiration from the blue, white and pink of the Trans Pride flag, and the LGBTQ is a Lemon, Gin, Blueberry and Thyme Queen cake!

Cake Café

Cake Café have gone for these rainbow cookies which look absolutely delish - we recommend enjoying one with a coffee in their fab Portobello courtyard.

Bread 41

Bread 41 are marking Pride with this delish cruffin creation topped with 99-style ice cream and sprinkles!

Industry Design

The folks at Industry are stocking this delish single origin white chocolate bar by Bean & Goose x The George, with 100% of profits going towards LGBTQ+ community resource centre, Outreach Dublin.

One Kinda Folk

One Kinda Folk are celebrating Pride with their new One Kinda Love t-shirts, which were screen-printed by hand by Pulled in Sligo.

We'll keep this list updated with any colourful treats we see, and be sure to let us know if you spot any that we should be sharing!

Header Image via Instagram/Cupcake Bloke

