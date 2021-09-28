6 Dublin restaurants where you can enjoy Taco Tuesday

6 Dublin restaurants where you can enjoy Taco Tuesday

That's what we're taco about

Tacos are one of life's most simple pleasures, and what better day to get some than on a Tuesday? It doesn't have the fresh start feeling of a Monday, nor the halfway point joy of a Wednesday. Sometimes on Tuesdays you just need some cheering up, and tacos are the perfect antidote.

1. Juanitos

Location: South William Street

Juanitos at Mercado 52 serves LA style food from the heart of Dublin. They do a range of tacos, including pulled pork with pineapple salsa, chilli beef with citrus, and Cajun prawns. If you're a vegetarian you can try their Greek halloumi variation. Juanitos is open on Tuesdays 9am to 10:30pm, so perfect for a lunchtime treat or a filling dinner.

2. Nutbutter

Location: Grand Canal Dock

Nutbutter serves delicious food that best satiates a flexitarian. You can get plant based chorizo or jackfruit tacos as well as meat tacos with spiced chicken or brisket. They open on Tuesdays from 11:30am to 9pm.

3. The Hungry Mexican

Location: Temple Bar

This spot opens until 11pm on Tuesdays if you're looking for some late night tacos. The tacos are classic and wholesome, served in a soft flour or corn tortilla. The Hungry Mexican serves all the regular meat options like pork and beef, as well as mushroom or jackfruit for veggies.

4. 777

Location: George's Street

777 is perfect if you're craving tacos after work. Open 5-10pm, they do outdoor and indoor dining. They celebrate Taco Tuesday by doing two taco dishes for €6. Need I say more?

5. Salsa

Location: Custom House Square

Salsa serves four kinds of tacos, with and without meat, and you can add your choice of salsas and other toppings. They're open 11:30am to 11pm every day, so great no matter what time of day you're craving tacos.

6. Masa

Location: Drury Street

Masa are known for their tacos, serving them with a range of fillings. They also do vegan tacos, with soyrizo or cauliflower, so there's a little something for everyone. Why not enjoy a margarita with your meal? They open at 12:30pm and close at 9:30pm on Tuesdays.

Well one thing is for certain; we're definitely craving tacos now!

Header image via Instagram/salsamexicanfood

