This Mexican restaurant is serving up deep fried ice-cream in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

September 10, 2021 at 3:01pm

I mean, does it get any better than this really?

Deep fried ice cream. It sounds a bit like an oxymoron doesn't it? It shouldn't work, but it does. Acapulco on George's Street shows us it's not only possible, but it is delicious.

Their signature dessert dish is layered in homemade butterscotch sauce and chocolate drizzle. And yes, we are drooling at the thought of it.

The Acapulco website states that they are Dublin's oldest Mexican restaurant. Their dinner menu looks yummy if you're looking to have a meal ahead of your ice cream, but hey, we don't judge. Dessert before dinner is always a shout.

Acapulco is open from 4pm to late on Thursdays and Fridays and 3pm to late on Saturdays and Sundays.

Header image via Instagram/acapulcodublin

