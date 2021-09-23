7 Irish acts we can't wait to catch live over the next few months

2021 was a year for focusing on homegrown talent and familiarising ourselves with the incredible artists making music in Ireland.

It honestly couldn't be easier to immerse yourself in Irish music at the moment - there are bangers everywhere you turn. The prospect of finally hearing some of our most beloved lockdown anthems live has us giddy, and I'm sure we're not the only ones. Here's a list of some Irish acts we can't wait to catch live, complete with deets of upcoming gigs. Strap in, kids.

Denise Chaila

She's not a queen, she's a pharaoh. And you can catch her live at 3Olympia Theatre on Feb 25th next year.

Gemma Dunleavy

If you've spent the last two summers blaring Up De Flats on repeat, you'll be able to bop along to the real deal during her Irish tour, dates below:

Alex Gough

We're finally getting a chance to catch this drumming/rapping sensation live, and he's not to be missed.

Irish Women in Harmony

They stole our hearts with their arrangement of Cranberries classic Dreams and next year they're heading out on the road, with performances all over the country.

Tolü Makay

Her stunning version of The Saw Doctor's N17 was a hit everywhere from Lyric FM to your hipster mate's playlist, and she'll be gracing the Vicar Street stage next month.

Kojaque

He's been an Irish music staple for years and his new album has only ignited the obsession. He'll be wrapping up his UK and Europe tour with a selection of Irish dates - don't delay getting tickets.

Pillow Queens

All their Irish dates are sadly well and truly sold out, but we couldn't not include these denim clad legends in this list. If you're dying to catch the gals live, we don't blame you. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for extra tickets or dates being released. We're rooting for you.

Header image via Instagram/denisechaila

