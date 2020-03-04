Aslan unable to play two shows due to coronavirus concerns

Aslan have been forced to reschedule two shows in the United Kingdom due to fears over coronavirus.

The health issues of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam have resulted in the decision to call off shows that were scheduled for Birmingham and Liverpool next week.

The Dublin group were due to perform in Birmingham on March 13 and Liverpool the next night but medical experts have advised the band to postpone for a later date when concerns over the ongoing coronavirus crisis have eased.

A statement from an Aslan spokesperson reads: "Due to Christy's compromised immune system and current situation with coronavirus, unfortunately, we will have to reschedule our date in Birmingham March 13 and Liverpool March 14.

"We have to take Christy's medical teams advice on this and we hope we can reschedule the date very soon.

"Tickets can be held for new date or refunds can be issued from point of purchase.

"Thank you to everyone for understanding our position in this and we apologise but it is a matter that is beyond our control."

Stay tuned to Aslan's social media channels for an update on the rescheduled shows.

