Attention Dublin-based cowboys: Wanna be in a music video?

By Fiona Frawley

October 13, 2021 at 11:47am

Attention Dublin-based cowboys: Wanna be in a music video?

If you and your mates wouldn't look out of place at a 1980s Texas themed nightclub, read on.

Ireland's newest and brightest country star CMAT is on the hunt for extras for her new music video. It's for a new song that even the biggest CMAT stans among us haven't yet laid our ears on, and the shoot promises to be a "rootin' tootin' good time". If you haven't seen one of her videos before and are wondering what the vibe is, you can see below:

Are you obsessed? If so, get your cowboy boots on, because you could feature in the next one.

CMAT's post on Insta appealing for extras reads:

We are shooting a music video in Dublin city centre for Ireland's most biggest popstar CMAT, next week on Tuesday 19th of October. It will be set in a Texas themed nightclub in 80’s Ireland and we would love if you and your mates could join us dressed to the nines!

Unfortunately, the shoot is unpaid. But you'll walk away with a set of CMAT enamel pins on the day, and we also spied on Twitter that a certain chicken establishment has offered to cater the event:

CMAT dedicating a song to them obviously paid off.

If you're interested in strutting your stuff in the video and are over 18, contact [email protected] for more info.

