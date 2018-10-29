There's Some Bad News This Morning About Next Year's Expected Croke Park Gig

Fans of Westlife rejoiced recently when it was announced that the quartet will play a couple of shows at Croke Park next summer. Those who prefer their music a bit louder, however, might be disappointed by some news which is emerging this morning.

In the past couple of weeks, it's been strongly strongly rumoured that American rockers Bon Jovi would be taking to the stage at GAA HQ next summer but it looks like that won't be the case, for now at least.

The band released dates for their European Tour this morning and Ireland is a notable absentee on the list, with three dates in the UK (London, Liverpool and Coventry) being the closest to these shores.

We’re excited to announce that #THINFStour is heading to Europe in 2019! Head over to https://t.co/wNInwz20gt for dates and on-sale times. Fan club pre-sales begin October 30. pic.twitter.com/4cf6I9WLII — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 29, 2018

A few fans were definitely disappointed to say the least...

Hey @mcd_productions I see @BonJovi have announced a European Tour next year but no Ireland 🇮🇪 date. Get the finger out lads and give us a day out in Croke Park please and thank you. 🙏 — John Fogarty (@johnfogarty2011) October 29, 2018

@BonJovi please add Dublin ☘️ I thought you were playing in @CrokePark gutted this morning not to see Dublin included https://t.co/kVPtdNICT0 — Cabochon & Co Diamonds™️ (@CabochonCo) October 29, 2018

@IanDempsey Iano, did you get to meet Jon Bon Jovi that time. Looks like he’s not coming to see us? 😢 if them Westlife lads have taken all the Croke Park slots I won’t be happy!!!! pic.twitter.com/LiwikjgeUv — 🅳🅴🅸🆁🅳🆁🅴 🇮🇪 (@Deirdre__K) October 29, 2018

A full list of European dates for the Bon Jovi tour can be found here. While a gig at Croke Park can't be ruled out entirely, it does appear strange that Ireland has been left off the initial list. For the sake of Bon Jovi's Irish fans, here's hoping some more dates are added in due course.

