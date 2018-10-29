Music

There's Some Bad News This Morning About Next Year's Expected Croke Park Gig

Fans of Westlife rejoiced recently when it was announced that the quartet will play a couple of shows at Croke Park next summer. Those who prefer their music a bit louder, however, might be disappointed by some news which is emerging this morning.

In the past couple of weeks, it's been strongly strongly rumoured that American rockers Bon Jovi would be taking to the stage at GAA HQ next summer but it looks like that won't be the case, for now at least.

The band released dates for their European Tour this morning and Ireland is a notable absentee on the list, with three dates in the UK (London, Liverpool and Coventry) being the closest to these shores.

A few fans were definitely disappointed to say the least...

A full list of European dates for the Bon Jovi tour can be found here. While a gig at Croke Park can't be ruled out entirely, it does appear strange that Ireland has been left off the initial list. For the sake of Bon Jovi's Irish fans, here's hoping some more dates are added in due course.

