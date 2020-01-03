Dublin bands confirmed to perform at Coachella 2020

The Coachella line-up for 2020 has been announced.

The headliners for Coachella 2020 will be Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

The full line-up of performers was revealed on Friday morning and among the most anticipated acts for the April festival are Dublin groups, Fontaines D.C. and The Murder Capital.

Both Dublin bands will take to the stage on Saturday, 11 April as well as Saturday, 18 April.

Fontaines D.C., the popular post-punk rock band, rose to prominence over the past three years before releasing their debut studio album, Dogrel, last April. The album went on to be named Album of the Year by BBC Radio 6 Music and was nominated for a Mercury Prize.

Tickets for the first weekend of Coachella 2020 have already sold out but you can register for presale for the second weekend by visiting Coachella.com. Presale begins on Monday, January 6.

Coachella has been running since the turn of the millennium and has developed into one of the most popular music festivals on the planet so the fact that an Irish group has been selected to play there is a huge feather in the cap of Fontaines D.C and The Murder Capital.

After Fontaines D.C. perform in Indio, California, they are due to take to the stage in Iveagh Gardens, Dublin on July 4, 2020 while the band's full list of dates can be found on their official website.

The Murder Capital have a number of European dates booked around the same time that they will play Coachella and you can check their dates out here.