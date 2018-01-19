Music

If You're A Dubliner Over The Age Of Thirty This Rathmines Gig Will Blow Your Mind Tonight

While it's hard to imagine now, there was was a time when heavy metal ruled the music world. 

Many moons ago, the likes of Motorhead, Iron Maiden and and Megadeth sprang to prominence as people waved goodbye to disco-dominated '70s and said hello to the ripped jeans and rock anthems of the '80s.

Among the forerunners of the genre were Metallica and if Irish metal fans haven't been lucky enough to catch them in action yet, tonight is your chance to see the next best thing.

Drogheda-based tribute outfit Metallitia are set to take to the stage at The Bowery in Rathmines for a night of moshing and headbanging riffs. 

The lads are lifelong Metallica fans and were crowned Ireland's best tribute act back in 2010. It should be a great night for anyone who grew up at the peak of heavy metal or caught the tail end of it. 

Get a taster of the lads in action in the below video. Tickets for tonight's gig cost €10 and you can get them here. 

(header image: Metallitia on Facebook)

