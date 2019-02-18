Lewis Capaldi Has Just Announced His Return To Dublin

Tickets go on sale this Friday

Absolutely great news for us on a Monday morning.

Lewis Capaldi has just announced that he is returning to Dublin to headline the Olympia, November 21st.

Recently, he was in Dublin to support Bastille but the gig was cancelled last minute.

The young Scot stole the heart of our nation that night when he decided not to let that stop him and played an impromptu gig in the Bleeding Horse - legend.

had a night off so playing a few tunes in a pub in dublin! https://t.co/rAnzZxOYjt — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) January 27, 2019

Of course, if you're lucky enough to be heading to Indiependence you can catch him there but tickets for the upcomong gig go on sale this Friday, February 22nd at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Just a side note, but he is also bloody hilarious on Twitter:

A SERIES OF HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING TOMORROW MORNING AT 8:30 ❤️x pic.twitter.com/5ToTMlWpBx — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) February 17, 2019

excuse me but if someone was sucking me off I think I would know https://t.co/vtzQl8VaEg — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) February 15, 2019

A fucking hope so think of the cash 💰 https://t.co/uUkrlIcUWZ — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) February 12, 2019

is your grandma a gimp as well? https://t.co/frXmxw37r1 — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) February 1, 2019

sorry, no the night pal’ pic.twitter.com/g9Z4O2XF7v — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) February 1, 2019

