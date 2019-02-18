News Music

Lewis Capaldi Has Just Announced His Return To Dublin

Tickets go on sale this Friday

Screen Shot 2019 02 18 At 09 30 47

Absolutely great news for us on a Monday morning.

Lewis Capaldi has just announced that he is returning to Dublin to headline the Olympia, November 21st.

Recently, he was in Dublin to support Bastille but the gig was cancelled last minute.

The young Scot stole the heart of our nation that night when he decided not to let that stop him and played an impromptu gig in the Bleeding Horse - legend.

Of course, if you're lucky enough to be heading to Indiependence you can catch him there but tickets for the upcomong gig go on sale this Friday, February 22nd at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Just a side note, but he is also bloody hilarious on Twitter:

READ MORE: Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead

lewis capaldi lewis capaldi dublin
Alan Fisher

Written By

Alan Fisher

Instagram @alanxfisher

Comments

