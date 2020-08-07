Close

Local musicians team up with NYC Irish Arts Center for special 'Modern Ireland' showcase 

By Sarah Finnan

August 7, 2020 at 10:20am

The X Collective, a new music production platform, has teamed up with the Irish Arts Centre in NYC for a special musical showcase. Titled A Modern Ireland in Music, the project will see various artists come together to showcase a dynamic setlist of original material.

Members of the X Collective, Ireland's newest collaborative collective of artists and creatives, have teamed up with the NYC Irish Arts Centre for an online concert that aims to highlight budding local talent. Filmed in popular Dublin haunt, The Grand Social, the Modern Ireland in Music gig will be available to stream on both YouTube and Faceboook from August 9th at 10m.

Featuring performances from some of the country's most up and coming artists, the line-up includes an eclectic mix of different styles and genres with artists such as Chloë Agnew, Gemma Bradley, ELKAE, Tolu Makay, Shy Mascot, Zeenie Summers, Toshín, Zapho and Shookrah all getting involved.

Speaking of the gig, Rachael Gilkey, IAC Director of Programming and Education, commented:

"Irish Arts Center is a national and international home for artists and audiences of all backgrounds who share a passion for the evolving arts and culture of contemporary Ireland and Irish America.

We are thrilled to introduce our audiences to The X Collective whose energy and spirit of collaboration represent everything that is exciting and dynamic in modern Irish music."

Not to be missed.

