One Of Ireland's Most Famous Comedians Will Be Supporting Flight Of The Conchords In Dublin

The Mutha 'Uckas have got some company...

Bret, present. Jemaine, present. David, present. 

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a coveted ticket for Flight Of The Conchords in Dublin then good for you, Mutha 'Ucka. 

The Hiphopopotamus and the Rhymenoceros will be crashing into the 3 Arena for two shows on Sunday March 25 and Monday April 2 and if you weren't excited enough already then the support acts announced today should push you over the edge. 

Bret and Jemaine will not only be joined by Eugene Mirman, who also starred in their hit HBO sitcom, but Ireland's very own musical comedian David O'Doherty will be taking to the stage to warm up the crowd. 

David has consistently had audiences rolling in the aisles throughout his career and Russian-American funnyman Mirman completes what should be a stellar line-up.

Now all we need is Murray to make sure the lads are behaving themselves while on tour.

