One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off

Time rewinded and last night, the famous Dubliners took to our screens once again to play some beautiful music as Ryan Tubridy hosted The Late Late Show: Dubliners Tribute - 30 Years On.

People took to social media to share their love for the famous band and expressed how much they missed some of its founding members and said how they were the best musicians to ever grace this planet, never mind Ireland.

Hate and The Dubliners are not two things that go together but a lot of people were pissed off about one aspect of the tribute, however...

Great show.....pity about the Haughey bit.....Leo would never do that....would he ? He wouldn't...sure he wouldn't 😥😥😥#latelate — john joyce (@bradeog) December 29, 2017

Loved that #vintage #latelate noone has ever come near to #gaybo great tribute to #thedubliners only mistake was Haughey on a stage of talent. — Eimear O'Leary (@eimsandfin) December 29, 2017

#latelate could they not have stuck haughey somewhere else. He is seriously encroaching — kevin d (@kdelaneyster) December 29, 2017

Can't get over the barefaced arrogance of Haughey sitting up on stage with the musicians when not even invited on the show. #latelate — Simon Long (@simonolubhaing) December 29, 2017

#latelate The cheek of Haughey sitting there on the stage. Unbelievable neck from him. #Dublinersspecial — The janitor (@Thejanitor14) December 29, 2017

Charles Haughey - about as welcome as a fart in a spacesuit #latelate — Alan Hall (@alan_alanchall) December 29, 2017

The #latelate was bringing pure joy until Haughey showed up.. — Siobhán de Paor (@SiobhandeP) December 29, 2017

If you missed the tribute last night, it will be made available on the RTÉ Playersoon.

