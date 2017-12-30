Music

One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off

A lot of people were unhappy about this

Dubliners

Time rewinded and last night, the famous Dubliners took to our screens once again to play some beautiful music as Ryan Tubridy hosted The Late Late Show: Dubliners Tribute - 30 Years On.

People took to social media to share their love for the famous band and expressed how much they missed some of its founding members and said how they were the best musicians to ever grace this planet, never mind Ireland.

Hate and The Dubliners are not two things that go together but a lot of people were pissed off about one aspect of the tribute, however...

If you missed the tribute last night, it will be made available on the RTÉ Playersoon. 

READ NEXT: The Treatment Of Dublin Fire Brigade When Tackling This Fire Was Completely Unacceptable

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Music

Read More in Music
One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off
One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off
Famous Irish Celebrity Is Snubbing Girlfriend This Christmas For Temple Street Hospital
Famous Irish Celebrity Is Snubbing Girlfriend This Christmas For Temple Street Hospital
New Dublin Artwork Of These Two Musical Legends Will Have You Beaming With Pride
New Dublin Artwork Of These Two Musical Legends Will Have You Beaming With Pride
St. Patrick's Day In Dublin Actually Sounds Like It'll Be Great Craic In 2018
St. Patrick's Day In Dublin Actually Sounds Like It'll Be Great Craic In 2018
No Plans Tonight? This Great Band You Might Know From Electric Picnic Are Playing In Rathmines
No Plans Tonight? This Great Band You Might Know From Electric Picnic Are Playing In Rathmines
Extra Flight Of The Conchords Tickets Have Gone On Sale This Morning
Extra Flight Of The Conchords Tickets Have Gone On Sale This Morning
The First Acts For Forbidden Fruit 2018 Have Just Been Announced
The First Acts For Forbidden Fruit 2018 Have Just Been Announced
Dreaming Of The Festival Season? Forbidden Fruit Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale
Dreaming Of The Festival Season? Forbidden Fruit Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale
PICS: Picture This Went Down a Storm At 3 Arena Last Night
PICS: Picture This Went Down a Storm At 3 Arena Last Night
Jedward Took Time Out From Their Court Case To Shoot a Music Video At The High Courts
Jedward Took Time Out From Their Court Case To Shoot a Music Video At The High Courts
It Looks Like Taylor Swift Is Set To Announce A UK And Ireland Tour
It Looks Like Taylor Swift Is Set To Announce A UK And Ireland Tour
Future Islands Have Announced A Dublin Gig At A Venue You Might Not Expect
Future Islands Have Announced A Dublin Gig At A Venue You Might Not Expect
The Treatment Of Dublin Fire Brigade When Tackling This Fire Was Completely Unacceptable
News

The Treatment Of Dublin Fire Brigade When Tackling This Fire Was Completely Unacceptable
"He Really Sped Up" - Eyewitness Accounts After 15-Year-Old Boy Knocked Down At Blanchardstown Centre
News

"He Really Sped Up" - Eyewitness Accounts After 15-Year-Old Boy Knocked Down At Blanchardstown Centre
Young Boy Hospitalised After Car Mounts Pavement Outside The Blanchardstown Centre
News

Young Boy Hospitalised After Car Mounts Pavement Outside The Blanchardstown Centre
A U.S. Based Dublin Priest Has Won €500,000 On The Euromillions While Home For Christmas
Dublin

A U.S. Based Dublin Priest Has Won €500,000 On The Euromillions While Home For Christmas

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin