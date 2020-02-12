Close

  • Rapper The Game made one young Irish girl's night at Dublin concert

By Darragh Murphy

February 12, 2020 at 10:27am

The Game was in generous form during his Dublin show last weekend.

The Compton hip-hop star took his Born 2 Rap show to Dublin's Helix on Sunday night and he didn't disappoint as he performed a mixture of new songs and classics from his early-2000s rise to stardom.

The Game also made one fan's night by approaching the front row and offering a girl a rose ahead of Valentine's Day.

The former G-Unit member made the young girl burst into tears by embracing her before offering her yet another gift to make her gig even more unforgettable.

The Game took off his red sweatshirt and handed it over to the sobbing fan.

"Hey, that's my favourite hoodie!" he assured her before hopping back on stage to continue the show.

The Game shared footage of the exchange to his social media and it seems like the lucky girl got back in touch with the rapper to thank him for his generosity.

"Thanks so much for the jumper and a brilliant concert," she wrote. "It made my life."

The Game replied simply: "Endless love!"

