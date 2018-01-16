Music

Shane McGowan's Party Ended In The Way You'd Expected It To Have

"I've been loving you a long time."

Shane Mc Gowan

Shane McGowan turned 60-years-old on Christmas Day and had the biggest 60th party you will ever see in Dublin on Monday night. 

Sinead O'Connor, Bono, Johnny Depp and a whole host of other stars were in attendance to wish the Irish music legend a big HB.

Before you ask, yes, 'Rainy Night In Soho' and 'Fairytale of New York' were played and yes they did sound ABSOLUTELY UNREAL.

In a night that was all about the lead singer of The Pogues, it was only right that it ended in this way...

McGowan was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the President, Michael D. Higgins.

The pair embraced each other with a really heartfelt hug with McGowan stating "we've met before" to which the President replied "we did, yeah."

They then pose for photographs which drowns out the sound of Higgins' saying something about "82' and 92'". 

Congrats Shane, nothing more than you deserve.

READ NEXT:A New And Unique Boojum Is Opening Its Doors In Dublin And You Need To Try It

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Music

Read More in Music
Shane McGowan's Party Ended In The Way You'd Expected It To Have
Shane McGowan's Party Ended In The Way You'd Expected It To Have
St. Patrick's Day In Dublin Actually Sounds Like It'll Be Great Craic In 2018
St. Patrick's Day In Dublin Actually Sounds Like It'll Be Great Craic In 2018
It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig
It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig
One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off
One Thing About The Dubliners' Tribute Show on RTÉ Last Night Really Pissed People Off
Famous Irish Celebrity Is Snubbing Girlfriend This Christmas For Temple Street Hospital
Famous Irish Celebrity Is Snubbing Girlfriend This Christmas For Temple Street Hospital
New Dublin Artwork Of These Two Musical Legends Will Have You Beaming With Pride
New Dublin Artwork Of These Two Musical Legends Will Have You Beaming With Pride
No Plans Tonight? This Great Band You Might Know From Electric Picnic Are Playing In Rathmines
No Plans Tonight? This Great Band You Might Know From Electric Picnic Are Playing In Rathmines
Extra Flight Of The Conchords Tickets Have Gone On Sale This Morning
Extra Flight Of The Conchords Tickets Have Gone On Sale This Morning
The First Acts For Forbidden Fruit 2018 Have Just Been Announced
The First Acts For Forbidden Fruit 2018 Have Just Been Announced
Dreaming Of The Festival Season? Forbidden Fruit Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale
Dreaming Of The Festival Season? Forbidden Fruit Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale
PICS: Picture This Went Down a Storm At 3 Arena Last Night
PICS: Picture This Went Down a Storm At 3 Arena Last Night
Jedward Took Time Out From Their Court Case To Shoot a Music Video At The High Courts
Jedward Took Time Out From Their Court Case To Shoot a Music Video At The High Courts
PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
A New And Unique Boojum Is Opening Its Doors In Dublin And You Need To Try It
Food and Drink

A New And Unique Boojum Is Opening Its Doors In Dublin And You Need To Try It
Trying To Lose Weight, Quit Smoking Or Lower Your Blood Pressure? This FREE Nationwide Programme Can Help
Sponsored

Trying To Lose Weight, Quit Smoking Or Lower Your Blood Pressure? This FREE Nationwide Programme Can Help
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Dublin Pub Of The Week - Great Pints And A Laid-Back Atmosphere On The Banks Of The Grand Canal
Food and Drink

Dublin Pub Of The Week - Great Pints And A Laid-Back Atmosphere On The Banks Of The Grand Canal

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin