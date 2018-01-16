Shane McGowan's Party Ended In The Way You'd Expected It To Have

Shane McGowan turned 60-years-old on Christmas Day and had the biggest 60th party you will ever see in Dublin on Monday night.

Sinead O'Connor, Bono, Johnny Depp and a whole host of other stars were in attendance to wish the Irish music legend a big HB.

Before you ask, yes, 'Rainy Night In Soho' and 'Fairytale of New York' were played and yes they did sound ABSOLUTELY UNREAL.

In a night that was all about the lead singer of The Pogues, it was only right that it ended in this way...

Last night President Michael D. Higgins presented Shane MacGowan with a Lifetime Achievement Award. pic.twitter.com/sSgI4q0wG9 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 16, 2018

McGowan was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the President, Michael D. Higgins.

The pair embraced each other with a really heartfelt hug with McGowan stating "we've met before" to which the President replied "we did, yeah."

They then pose for photographs which drowns out the sound of Higgins' saying something about "82' and 92'".

Congrats Shane, nothing more than you deserve.

