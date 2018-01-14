St. Patrick's Day In Dublin Actually Sounds Like It'll Be Great Craic In 2018

Music

Call us crazy, but usually the very thoughts of spending St. Patrick's Day in the city centre surrounded by dazed tourists wearing sweaty Leprechaun hats and green face paint smeared with tears sends shivers down our spine. 

Give us the local pub any year. 

2018 though, will see the St. Patrick’s Festival bring something a bit different - and dare we say, cooler - to the city for the spectacle. 

They've announced a specially commissioned evening with leading Irish producer, DJ and composer Kormac in the legendary Vicar Street.

Kormac: Equivalent Exchange at Vicar Street on Sunday March 18 will feature Kormac alongside the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Kormac’s Big Band and an array of guests featuring over 30 musicians and artists including ArtSoul singer songwriter Loah and famed composer and conductor Eimear Noone performing a brand new collection of songs, with more guests to be announced in the coming months.

Well-known for his live performances and championed by everyone from Annie Mac to DJ Yoda, Dubliner Kormac has matured into an artist who brings a totally novel approach to what might be called hip hop by twisting and morphing his meticulous recordings of acoustic instruments into something entirely unique. In 2017 he decamped to Bulgaria to study under Europe’s leading composers, conductors and orchestrators to learn new writing and production methods. 

The result, Kormac: Equivalent Exchange, with the Limerick based Irish Chamber Orchestra is an inspiring evening of unique collaborations which may never happen again, and tickets are available herefor €25.

Forget spilled pints in Temple Bar. We'll be listening to pure musical magic, all in the name of Paddy. 

