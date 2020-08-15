Close

A new BBQ joint opens in Dublin this weekend and it's a meat lover's dream

By Sarah Finnan

August 15, 2020 at 8:51am

BAH33º is a new BBQ restaurant due to open in Dublin this weekend and I can only describe it as a meat eater's dream. Serving up all kinds of flavoursome eats, the menu is packed full with a range of different Brazilian specialities - all cooked in the traditional way.

To be found at 3-5 Royal Hibernian Way, BAH33º gives customers the chance to experience the authentic flavours of Gaucho Barbecue.

Giving a little backstory about the inspiration behind the restaurant, a post on their website explains that real Gauchos come from the southern regions of Brazil, parts of Uruguay and Argentina. Known the world over for their love of food and cooking, Gaucho Barbecue is famous for its special cuts of meat and the specific way in which each one is prepared.

Fusing the best of two cultures, according to owners, BAH33º is a little piece of Rio Grande do Sul in Dublin city.

On the menu you'll find anything from stewed beans to pampas-style rice, short ribs and pork belly with a special vegetarian menu also available for veggies. Opening this Sunday, they're already taking bookings and you can find out more info here.

