A new Thai restaurant has just opened in Temple Bar

By Sarah Finnan

July 30, 2020 at 10:04am

New restaurants are always welcome. New Thai restaurants in particular - it's hard to beat a good hearty bowl of something wholesome and warm.

It may be just after 10am on a Thursday morning, but you'd be foolish to assume that we're not already thinking of the weekend - namely where to eat, what to do, who to see. Gotta pack as much into our days off as we can and there's no better way to do so than by taking full advantage of all the city has to offer.

Living in a place like Dublin, you could probably choose to eat in a new place every night of the week without doubling up once - for quite some time at least - and if Thai food is your jam, then make sure Full Moon Thai is on the agenda.

Look how pretty!

A brand-new addition to Temple Bar, you'll find these guys on Parliament Street. Easily recognisable by their bright blue exterior, they've only been open in the neighbourhood a few days and are already getting rave reviews from customers. A very good sign I think you'll agree and perfectly timed given that today is Thursday and the Bank Holiday weekend is just around the corner.

Still waiting on a website/online menu but call in and they'll sort you out for your troubles. Serving up authentic Thai food from 12noon to 10pm daily.

