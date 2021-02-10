Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A new vegan and vegetarian deli is opening on the southside soon

By Sarah Finnan

February 10, 2021 at 3:15pm

Share:

Brought to you by the same team behind Glas restaurant, Glas deli is a new vegetarian and vegan deli soon to join the Dublin food scene. 

Introducing themselves over on Instagram, the team shared a little bit about the new venture, exclaiming that they are "VERY EXCITED" about it all. As are we, my friends.

"You already know us from @glasrestaurant on Chatham Street. Now we're bringing you Glas Deli! A new venture in a new venue!

"There'll be Glas 'ready meals' and Glas desserts. There'll be lots of gorgeous vegan and vegetarian produce from other companies.

"And we are actively seeking suppliers! So if you have a quality vegan or vegetarian product you would like to have in our new shop in Dublin, email us now on [email protected]"

Choosing not to reveal their secret new location straight away, they did hint that it would be somewhere on the southside. Vague as the details were, people have still managed to uncover where Glas 2 will be though and owners have since confirmed that they're in the process of setting up shop out at 36 Dunville Ave in Ranelagh.

A haven for all things vegan and veggie, the deli will be fully stocked with all sorts of goodness - including local artisan produce, tasty bakes and 'ready to eat, ready to heat' meals to be enjoyed at home.

Hoping to be up and running in the next few weeks, you can keep up to date with all things to do with the new vegan and vegetarian deli over on their Instagram page.

Header image via Instagram/Glas Deli

READ NEXT: This Dublin spot has added a chicken nugget bouquet to their menu this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Netflix have added TWO big releases to their library today

This Dublin spot is adding a chicken nugget bouquet to their menu this weekend

The baked feta pasta recipe from TikTok everyone is obsessed with

It could be "some time next year" before we see mass gatherings at Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium

You may also love

This Mexican street food stall has a new digs and we're all for it

Owners at Greenville Deli on Tara Street confirm second Dublin location to open soon

Popular George's Street dairy shop to open second branch this week

Dublin bakery Bread 41 to open innovative new bread lab right next door

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.