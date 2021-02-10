A new vegan and vegetarian deli is opening on the southside soon

Brought to you by the same team behind Glas restaurant, Glas deli is a new vegetarian and vegan deli soon to join the Dublin food scene.

Introducing themselves over on Instagram, the team shared a little bit about the new venture, exclaiming that they are "VERY EXCITED" about it all. As are we, my friends.

"You already know us from @glasrestaurant on Chatham Street. Now we're bringing you Glas Deli! A new venture in a new venue!

"There'll be Glas 'ready meals' and Glas desserts. There'll be lots of gorgeous vegan and vegetarian produce from other companies.

"And we are actively seeking suppliers! So if you have a quality vegan or vegetarian product you would like to have in our new shop in Dublin, email us now on [email protected]"

Choosing not to reveal their secret new location straight away, they did hint that it would be somewhere on the southside. Vague as the details were, people have still managed to uncover where Glas 2 will be though and owners have since confirmed that they're in the process of setting up shop out at 36 Dunville Ave in Ranelagh.

A haven for all things vegan and veggie, the deli will be fully stocked with all sorts of goodness - including local artisan produce, tasty bakes and 'ready to eat, ready to heat' meals to be enjoyed at home.

Hoping to be up and running in the next few weeks, you can keep up to date with all things to do with the new vegan and vegetarian deli over on their Instagram page.

Header image via Instagram/Glas Deli

