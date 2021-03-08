A Taste of Spain specialty food store now open at second city-centre location

By Sarah Finnan

March 8, 2021 at 11:22am

A Taste of Spain specialty food store now open at second city-centre location

A Taste of Spain just opened their second Dublin branch and if that's not an excuse to pick up some chorizo and a nice bottle of red, we don't know what is. 

Holidays abroad don't look like they'll be getting the green light anytime soon but the Dublin food scene has been keeping all our international cravings in order - with one more gourmet food store joining the mix this past weekend.

Confirming that they've just opened their second Dublin store, A Taste of Spain shared the good news on social media over the weekend writing:

" We have some news! We are opening a new shop tomorrow 10am @ 60 Camden street, Dublin2!!

"We are so pleased with the support we received since opening in Caple [sic] Street last year and can't thank all our loyal customers enough."

Saying that they hope to continue bringing "all the best that Spain has to offer", staff finished by encouraging customers to call in and visit the new spot soon.

