An authentic Jewish deli has opened in Rathmines

There's an authentic Jewish deli open in Rathmines doing delicious kosher lunch food and coffee. Deli 613 initially launched in March but were closed for a few weeks during Passover. They reopened officially on Monday April 17th.

So what kind of food can you expect to get at Deli 613? They do a range of pittas and sandwiches, ranging from €8 and €12, as well as hummus served with warm pitta. You can also get five falafels with hummus for €6, which is a pretty fair price where Dublin is concerned.

All their food is kosher and free from dairy, crustaceans, and molluscs. You can check out the full menu at Deli 613 below.

Deli 613's shop and café opens Monday to Thursday from 8:30am and 6pm, with the deli opening between 11:30am to 5:30pm, while they open between 8:30am and 4pm on Fridays. These opening hours are subject to change so they recommend checking their website ahead of making a journey.

They are based on Rathmines Road Upper, a ten-minute walk from Beechwood Luas stop, and just up the road from The Swan Centre.

