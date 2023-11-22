Charlestown Shopping Centre to welcome new food court District 11

Four new food offerings are about to be available.

District 11, which in this case is not a Hunger Games Panem location but a new food court, is set to launch at Charlestown Shopping Centre very soon. It will feature four new food offerings to join the existing businesses.

The shopping centre is home to stores such as Boots, Dunnes, and Sports Direct, as well as an Odeon cinema.

Hot Chix

If you're after some of Dublin's best buttermilk chicken, Hot Chix is the place to be. Sister restaurant to Ruby's Grill, the hot chicken spot has a well maintained reputation for creating truly greasy and crispy food - in the best way.

With two standalone restaurants, one at George's Dock and one in Swords, Hot Chix has established itself as a go-to location for fried chicken and all the trimmings, waffle fries, mac n cheese, nachos, that come with it.

Neat Pizza

District 11 will have authentic Neapolitan pizzas available from Neat Pizza, which initially opened in Smithfield in 2021, which they shortly followed up with a location in Fairview.

While their pizzas are naturally the main focus, and they will cost you between €12 and €15, Neat also do some class sides and desserts, such as buffalo chicken dough balls, chicken wings, posh fries, and brownies.

The Buddy Cup

For all your hot drink needs, The Buddy Cup is there to sort you out. Based within Chopped, this café specialises in hot chocolates specifically, because who doesn't need a little treat after being brave and having a salad for lunch?

The Buddy Cup does five hot chocolate variations: classic, mint aero, white, crunchie, and kinder.

Chopped

They hardly need any introduction, but Chopped will be opening a location within the District 11 Food Court, serving up their series of salads, buddha bowls, baked burritos, and noodle soups.

Flat Iron Grilled Sandwich Co

A food court would not be complete without a toasted sandwich offering. Flat Iron Grilled Sandwich Co, who currently operate out of Westmoreland Street, does five different toasties, all of which are absolutely oozing with the meltiest of cheese.

They also serve Upside Coffee and bake their own pastries on-site.

Header image via Instagram / Neat & / Flat Iron Grilled Sandwich Co

