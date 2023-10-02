Chupi to open 'forever home' on Clarendon Street

"She is going to be a beauty."

Irish jewellers Chupi have some bigs new as they are opening their "forever home" on Clarendon Street.

They are moving into the space previously occupied by French Connection on Diamond Alley, what locals call the area joining Clarendon and Grafton Street as it is home to several jewellers. The new Chupi is 4,500ft, two-storeys, and the first floor is set to open on October 18th, with the second floor to follow in early 2024.

To commemorate this huge moment, CEO Chupi Sweetman took to Instagram to share her story so far.

The new store has been a long time in the making; according to Chupi, they've been planning for the Irish flagship for 500 days, but really it has been a 17 year long journey.

In the nearly two decades they've been in operation, they've become a much sought after brand, providing the masses with their engagement rings and other special pieces of jewellery since they were a just a tiny table and rail in Powerscourt Townhouse.

Chupi officially opens on Clarendon Street on Wednesday October 18th.

