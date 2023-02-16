D2 bar to reopen for first time in 2 years following infamous covid restrictions breach

The new manager confirmed the news today.

Berlin Bar on Dame Lane, which closed down two years ago following a breach in covid restrictions, has been re-licensed and is set to reopen on Friday 17th February.

According to The Journal,

"This was confirmed today by its new manager David Grier after Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court accepted his undertaking that no shadow directors would be permitted to have any part in the day-to-day running of the premises."

In August of 2020, a video that depicted a barman pouring alcohol into people's mouths from atop the venue's counter was shared widely online. The scenes were said to have taken place during a "boozy brunch" event which was attended by 46 people over two sittings.

Judge Marie Quirke said that the venue's conduct was "neglectful, irresponsible and disorderly" and that that "the necessary order to make was to refuse Trillium Leisure Ltd's application to renew all four of its licenses for Berlin D2" in May 2021. This effectively closed down the premises for over two years.

The Journal reports that Grier confirmed the re-opening of Berlin Bar this Friday following the court hearing.

