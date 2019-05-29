Dublin’s First Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Shop Has Just Opened And We Got A First Look

Walking through the city on sunny days I’m always on the hunt for something to cool me down.

Well, there’s nothing cooler than liquid nitrogen, in every sense of the word.

The brilliant minds behind Pitt Bros and Mad Egg have just launched their newest unique product.

Say hello to Three Twenty!

The simplistic yet futuristic- looking bar can be found in the trendy foodie hub of Drury Street.

The ice creams are a spectacle to watch with huge plumes of liquid nitrogen spreading out from behind the counters and into mixing bowls created with Crème Anglaise.