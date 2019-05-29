Dublin’s First Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Shop Has Just Opened And We Got A First Look
Walking through the city on sunny days I’m always on the hunt for something to cool me down.
Well, there’s nothing cooler than liquid nitrogen, in every sense of the word.
The brilliant minds behind Pitt Bros and Mad Egg have just launched their newest unique product.
Say hello to Three Twenty!
The simplistic yet futuristic- looking bar can be found in the trendy foodie hub of Drury Street.
The ice creams are a spectacle to watch with huge plumes of liquid nitrogen spreading out from behind the counters and into mixing bowls created with Crème Anglaise.
You can choose from a range of flavours including PBJ, chocolate hazelnut, Oreo cookie and salted caramel as well as a cone or cup.
The ice cream has a real creaminess to it without being overly heavy. It’s made from local organic cream and natural products. It’s created fresh to order and has no nasty stabilisers or gums.
In its natural liquid state, nitrogen has an extraordinarily low boiling point of -320 degrees – hence the name.
Take a look at what they have to offer:
The guys plan to release some pretty interesting flavours and collabs over the next while so keep an eye out for that.
Three Twenty is open right now and I’d deffo recommend popping in.
Dreamy ice cream in Dublin City from now on!