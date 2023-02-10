Get a gutful of this new fermentation deli and lab on Grand Canal Street

Go with your gut on this one.

There's an exciting new lunch spot in the city centre, and it's all about your gut. Fairmental soft launched on Grand Canal Street Upper this week, showcasing their brand new breakfast and lunch menu that focuses on all things fermentation.

Fairmental started out as a fermentation information page in late 2020, run by husband and wife Val and Mihaela, and their adorable Jack Russel Bass. Since then they have expanded, selling hot sauce, before moving onto kraut, pickle salad, and other fermented goodies.

Two years after they started sharing their love and devotion to fermentation and gut health, the pair (or trio, can't forget Bass' integral role in all this) revealed in December 2022 that they were opening a lab and deli in the city centre. On the 7th February 2023, they officially opened Fairmental.

Fairmental deli opens for all your fermentation needs on Grand Canal Street Upper daily, serving coffee from 8am, food from 11am before closing at 3:30pm. They have takeaway and sit in options, and their menu is full of wholesome dishes that are great for gut health; think rice bowls and wraps. Fairmental will surely become a lunch-time staple for people working nearby.

We can't wait to check Fairmental out for ourselves.

