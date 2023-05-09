Dublin has just welcomed a viral eye photography studio

The trend first took off in Germany a decade ago.

Last week, Dublin welcomed a new attraction to Bloom Lane, none other than international photography studio and store Eyemazy.

Eyemazy have studios all over the world, including Amsterdam, Germany, USA, Australia, Belgium, and now Ireland.

What makes Eyemazy different to other studios is that their chosen subject matter are eyes, and they have specialised technology that can capture ultrahigh-resolution photos of the iris, producing beautiful and personalised prints.

If looking to get your iris photographed, there are three steps to the process in Eyemazy.

First your iris will be photographed, then the image will be edited to best showcase the colours. Finally they will print off the image for you to keep; the whole process takes between five and ten minutes. Their premium prints are available in a size of up to 80 x 120cm (30 x 50 inch), and they offer a selection of high quality materials including canvas, acrylic, metal and more.

Eyemazy is walk-in only, although on busy days you may be added to a waitlist. Anyone older than five is eligible to get their iris photographed.

You can read more about Eyemazy on their website.

