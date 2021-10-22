Just in time for the reopening, there's a new club in Dublin!

It's been a long 20 months without clubs... it's time to make up for lost time!

Dublin is about to welcome a new club. While some sectors of society opened and closed during the pandemic depending on guidelines, clubs have not reopened since March 2020. For a city with such a love of nightlife and clubbing, this has been extremely difficult. Now, we're finally getting it back. You know that meme of Lady Gaga saying "another club, another club, no sleep"? Well, that's about to be all of us with the reopening.

Centre Point Club took to Instagram to announce their arrival. They will take up residence in The Button Factory, one of Dublin's longest standing music venues. They go live on the 29th October and they promise to bring the clubbing experience "into the year 2021 (and beyond)". They have already announced a line-up to expect, which includes BKLAVA, Chaos In The CBD, Ema, Folamour, and many more. They will open with George Fitzgerald on the 29th.

Tickets and more information is available HERE.

I don't know about you, but it's a good feeling to see the return of Dublin nightlife.

Header image via Instagram/centrepointclub

