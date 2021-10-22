Just in time for the reopening, there's a new club in Dublin!

By Katy Thornton

October 22, 2021 at 11:19am

Share:
Just in time for the reopening, there's a new club in Dublin!

It's been a long 20 months without clubs... it's time to make up for lost time!

Dublin is about to welcome a new club. While some sectors of society opened and closed during the pandemic depending on guidelines, clubs have not reopened since March 2020. For a city with such a love of nightlife and clubbing, this has been extremely difficult. Now, we're finally getting it back. You know that meme of Lady Gaga saying "another club, another club, no sleep"? Well, that's about to be all of us with the reopening.

Centre Point Club took to Instagram to announce their arrival. They will take up residence in The Button Factory, one of Dublin's longest standing music venues. They go live on the 29th October and they promise to bring the clubbing experience "into the year 2021 (and beyond)". They have already announced a line-up to expect, which includes BKLAVA, Chaos In The CBD, Ema, Folamour, and many more. They will open with George Fitzgerald on the 29th.

Tickets and more information is available HERE.

I don't know about you, but it's a good feeling to see the return of Dublin nightlife.

Header image via Instagram/centrepointclub

READ ON: WATCH: The cast of Succession talk about what to expect in Season Three

Share:

Latest articles

There's a new brunch spot to hit up on Camden Street

5 hot chocolates to try in Dublin this weekend

There's a Halloween roller disco happening at this D12 spot!

5 Autumnal treats to try this weekend

You may also love

Check out some of the newest food openings in Dublin this month

This new South William Street restaurant is serving straight up vibes

Umi Falafel has just announced a brand new Dublin location!

Kilmainham welcomes cool new coffee spot this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.