Kale + Coco Needs To Be On Your Dublin Foodie Bucket List

I have an extra appreciation for new opening restaurants that were once pop-ups.

Most likely, I will have come across their market stands, tried their food whilst hungover at a music festival and followed them eagerly on Instagram. I came across a stunning little smoothie bowl pop-up a few years back during a foodie crawl at Eatyard and I’ve been a super fan ver since.

Say hello to Kale + Coco!

Over the last few years Dublin locals have watched this great idea turn from a market stand to a running business with a permanent home.

Stepping into the newly opened cafe, I had a big smile on my face, I was so happy for the two girls who had worked relentlessly to get to this point. I could also see that they had put their heart and soul into this new building with every detail planned out to a tee.

What’s The Vibe?

There’s a great vibe inside.

Taking influence from the Sydney and LA food scene, the decor consists of hanging plants, white gleaming walls with murals of tropical plants, quirky cushions, marble-top tables and swinging seats. It’s a dream for Instagrammers, it’s literally impossible to take a bad photo here.

When I arrived, it was just easing off peak lunch hour. There was an eclectic mix of customers, a Mammy-Baby group, business men, students and hipsters. Funnily enough, they all seemed to fit in there.

It’s a really welcoming spot with bubbly staff, lots of space and ample seating.

Best of all, it’s dog-friendly! (They even have their very own highlight dedicated to their furry guests!)

What’s On The Menu?

Smoothie bowls have become a huge trend in the healthy food realm. There’s endless iterations and possibilities which makes it an exciting breakfast option, plus it can be incredibly nutrient and protein-dense, especially if they include acai and nut butters.

Acai is known to carry many health benefits and has a stunning sweet flavour. The bowls are essentially a really thick smoothie that’s been topped with various fruits, granolas, nuts and seeds. They are super filling and of course, healthy.

The bowls from Kale + Coco are up there as one of the best I’ve tried in Dublin – the flavours work so well together and the Acai has this brilliant bright pink colour to it. Each piece of fruit is positioned perfectly and each flake of coconut and rose petal is sprinkled with care.

The girls have pictures above their working station that they follow to ensure every bowl meets the Instagram-approved standard.

Served in a coconut shell, with a golden spoon you’ll feel like you’re just off a beach in Bali.

They have lots of different options available.

If you’re looking for more of a feed, the nourish bowls are for you.

It’s a sexy version of a salad or Buddha bowl, loaded with various different flavour elements. I ordered one with beans, guac, chips, tahini, salad, sweet potato and quinoa. It was unreal.

Wash it down with a colourful latte and you can see why this place is picture perfect.

The menu really packs a punch and it’s pretty good value, so it’s a lil gem for breakfast and lunch.

If you’re around the area, this needs to be next on your list.

You’ll find it in Stoneybatter from Mon-Fri: 7:30am-4pm and Sat: 9am-4pm.