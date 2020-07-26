Kerala Kitchen has found a new home out in Dublin 7. A very welcome addition to the booming Stoneybatter foodie scene.

First starting out as a street market stall usually found at festivals, Kerala Kitchen has grown year on year now with two Dublin venues - one on Baggot Street in Ballsbridge, the other (new) one on Manor Street in Stoneybatter.

Known for their amazing array of flavours and dishes that come in all shapes and sizes, expect plenty of spice from these guys. A surefire way of spicing up your life if the Spice Girls soundtrack just isn't cutting it this Sunday.

Sharing the news that they'd be opening a new location in Stoneybatter just a couple of weeks ago, customers and fellow business owners have been welcoming them to the area with the general consensus being that people are very, very excited to have them.

Open only a couple of days, the team has taken to Instagram to thank the public for their encouragement saying that "the welcome has been warm and appreciated". PSA - they also serve brunch, and if that isn't a reason to drag yourself out of bed any fine weekend morning, I don't know what is.

As they say themselves, keep calm and curry on.

