Kilmainham welcomes cool new coffee spot this week

By Katy Thornton

September 9, 2021 at 9:58am

Kilmainham welcomes cool new coffee spot this week

This café is set up in what used to be a dry cleaners.

Only a three minute walk from Kilmainham Gaol, Cool Hand Coffee Roasters on Emmet Road looks to be one of the hippest coffee spots to sprout up lately. According to their Facebook page, they use "a Black Eagle, Mythos grinders and an EK43 to brew outstanding, delicious coffee". Essentially they're pulling out all the stops to create the best cup of joe around. Check out the boomerang below of their giant coffee roaster.

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters are open 7-6 Monday to Saturday and 8-6 on Sundays. There's some outdoor seating if you want to sit and relax with your coffee, or you can always takeaway either.

We can't wait to try it for ourselves.

Header image via Instagram/coolhandcoffeeroasters

