Mad Brothers Bakery to open new location at Deaf Village Ireland

From fresh cream filled cakes, to spicy chicken fillet rolls, this spot does it all.

After two years of working in their OG café / bakery in Castleknock, Mad Brothers are opening a new location in Cabra, specifically at Deaf Village Ireland.

The coffee spot opens seven days a week for sit in, but if you're in need of some baked goods to take home, be that a cake or sourdough, you'll also be able to order these bits from Mad Brothers.

Given the time of year, they even have some spooky treats whipped up for any Halloween parties you may be frequenting.

Mad Brothers' new location will come as a welcome addition to Deaf Village Ireland, which is an inclusive state of the art social, administration, religious, community, sports, heritage and educational complex that provides a range of facilities for both Deaf and hearing people.

You can order everything from sourdough loaves to thick bread rolls, filled sandwiches to steak pies, cakes filled with fresh cream to decadent bueno brownies - you name it, they're serving it.

Next time you're in the area, pop in to welcome Mad Brothers Bakery to their new premises.

