Medialuna Croissanterie has exciting news for customers

By Sarah Finnan

February 19, 2021 at 12:11pm

Medialuna has been brightening up our feed with their delicious pastry delights since they first opened last summer.

One of Dublin's first dedicated artisan croissanteries, they took up residence in Cloud Picker café on Pearse Street - from where they've been firing out orders for several months now.

A big hit with locals, the venture has gone from strength to strength since then, with the overwhelmingly positive reaction encouraging owners to take the next big step and find their own place.

Revealing that they'll be relocating to an even bigger space in the weeks to come, the team took to social media this morning to update customers on the exciting news.

"Since we started in the midst of the pandemic back in May 2020, we’ve been so happy and overwhelmed by the love and support from all of you.

"We want to start with gratitude and say thank you to all our old, new, and recurrent customers. We’re so grateful to all of you! Honest. Thank. You."

Saying that the move is part of their "journey and growth", they'll be pausing production from the start of next month so they can get set up at the new spot.

Encouraging customers to get them orders in while they still can, they'll be around for another few weeks so no need to panic just yet. Available Wednesday to Saturday, you can peruse what they have on offer right here.

Header image via Instagram/Medialuna Croissanterie 

