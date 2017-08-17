This Is Probably The Most Scenic Place To Nab A Coffee In Dublin

Whenever I go for a walk in Dublin I'm always hounding for a coffee afterwards.

Problem is, usually when you're up a mountain or by a forest, it's unlikely that you'll come across a café.

Thankfully, if you're around Cruagh Wood, coffee lovers are catered for.

Shaggy Dog Coffee is a mobile specialty coffee tuck that overlooks our beautiful city from the woods.

This is definitely one of the most scenic places to order a coffee in Dublin.

A post shared by Shaggy Dog Coffee (@shaggydogcoffee) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

A post shared by Shaggy Dog Coffee (@shaggydogcoffee) on Dec 27, 2017 at 2:51am PST

The Shaggy Dog himself, Ernie, is often on hand at the truck for pictures and pets. His portrait can be found on the iconic mugs sold by the truck.

They distribute Upside coffee, which is lush and made in Dublin.

A post shared by Shaggy Dog Coffee (@shaggydogcoffee) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

A post shared by Shaggy Dog Coffee (@shaggydogcoffee) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Coffee nuts unite!

This GORJ truck can be found in Cruagh Wood on Saturdays and Sundays from 9-5pm.

Weekend treat sorted.

Header image: @shaggydogcoffee @joannenichoimin

