This Is Probably The Most Scenic Place To Nab A Coffee In Dublin
A well needed caffeine kick!
Whenever I go for a walk in Dublin I'm always hounding for a coffee afterwards.
Problem is, usually when you're up a mountain or by a forest, it's unlikely that you'll come across a café.
Thankfully, if you're around Cruagh Wood, coffee lovers are catered for.
Shaggy Dog Coffee is a mobile specialty coffee tuck that overlooks our beautiful city from the woods.
This is definitely one of the most scenic places to order a coffee in Dublin.
The Shaggy Dog himself, Ernie, is often on hand at the truck for pictures and pets. His portrait can be found on the iconic mugs sold by the truck.
They distribute Upside coffee, which is lush and made in Dublin.
Coffee nuts unite!
This GORJ truck can be found in Cruagh Wood on Saturdays and Sundays from 9-5pm.
Weekend treat sorted.
Header image: @shaggydogcoffee @joannenichoimin
