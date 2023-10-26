Highly anticipated new Dublin restaurant from industry experts to open next month

Our hopes are sky high for this new spot from Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett.

The restaurant brain child from Chef Eric Matthews and restaurateur Richie Barrett, Kicky's, looks like it's close to opening, with bookings already going live on their website.

Matthews has quite the curriculum vitae; he was the Head Chef at Chapter One for six years, and has seventeen years of experience at Michelin starred restaurants.

Barrett on the other hand is a co-owner of BANG, the small and stylish Irish cuisine restaurant on Merrion Row, and has extensive restaurateur experience.

We got our first sneak peek of Kicky's towards the end of July, so needless to say the anticipation has been building over the last three months.

What to expect from Kicky's

Currently there is a Christmas sample menu on the website so potential diners looking to scope the new restaurant out as a potential for their festival meal out can get an idea of the kind of food they should expect. The menu Mediterranean inspired, with the food cooked over fire, and is divided into different sections; Bites, To Share, Mains over charcoal, Sides, and Sweets.

The sample menu includes innovative dishes such as rabbit bolognese on toast, mussel tartar, crown prince pumpkin baked in charcoal, and Wicklow venison. The desserts, or sweets, consist of creative options like Guinness and bay leaf affogato, and West coast seaweed and brown sugar tart.

Three courses from this menu will set you back €72pp; you can check it out here.

Bookings have officially gone live for Kicky's starting from November 6th, and we have a feeling this is the kind of place that will book out fast, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

Kicky's is based on South Great George's Street, where San Lorenzo's used to operate.

