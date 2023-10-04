Get escargot, macarons, and more at this new French supermarket in Kimmage

Oui oui.

French supermarket Délices de France, or The French Corner, are launching their second space, this time in Kimmage, at the end of this week.

They already have a French supermarket based in Blackrock within the market, that opens Wednesday to Sunday from 10am and they stock over 1,000 products, all of which have been imported directly from France. If you can't make the journey out to either of their locations, you can also place an online order for the French goods from the supermarket; they deliver all over Ireland.

We spoke to the owner Laurent and he filled us in on what we could expect from their new supermarket, which includes but is not limited to 60 different cheeses, all the charcuterie and yogurts, traditional biscuits, tins, jars, Foch soups, cassoulet, duck confit as well as a range of frozen products such as gratins, scallops, carte d’or ice cream, snails, macarons - you name it, they've got it.

Their new Kimmage supermarket officially opens on Sunday October 8th and launches with a buffet which will run between 11am and 4pm.

