New sushi restaurant opening in Rathmines later this month

Rathmines is getting a new sushi restaurant as SushiDa has confirmed it will open a branch there later this month.

Work is already well underway to get the restaurant ready for opening, which is currently scheduled for mid-March.

The restaurant will be located close to the Stella Theatre and will be SushiDa's third branch in Dublin since they first opened on Clanbrassil Street in 2018.

A restaurant spokesperson confirmed to Lovin Dublin that SushiDa's Rathmines branch is going to be their first BYOW (Bring Your Own Wine) restaurant, although there will also be a selection of beer, sake and wine available to order from the menu.

The food menu will feature a variety of authentic Japanese food, with the chefs specialising in sushi and Ramen.

Opening hours in the Rathmines branch will be 12pm to 10pm between Sunday and Thursday, while it will remain open until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

We have also been reliably informed that SushiDa will provide a delicious lunch special from 12pm-5pm every day.

As well as the original Clanbrassil Street restaurant, SushiDa also has a branch on Saint Andrew Street.

