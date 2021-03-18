Open as of just March 17th, Puck Lane is a brand new coffee spot out in Whitehall Dublin 9.

Throwing their doors open for the first time on Paddy's Day, they were blessed with the weather as my mammy would say, and hopefully, it will be nothing but sunny skies going forward (physically and metaphorically speaking).

Promising to 'fuel your game' with their coffee offerings, they stock Silverskin Coffee - a Dublin born coffee roasters around since 2012. And according to customer testimonials so far, their cuppas are "excellent".

Also offering a number of different foodie options, that includes an alternating menu of sweets and pastries as well as sambos and toasties - all made fresh daily and courtesy of Firehouse Bakery in Wicklow.

They has the coffee and they has the pastries... so, that's us sold. Find them at Collins Avenue in Whitehall daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Header image via Instagram/Puck Lane

