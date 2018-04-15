Food and Drink New Openings

One Of Our Favourite Healthy Eateries Has Just Opened A New Location

Serving up one of the prettiest breakfasts in Dublin

Pjimage 14

Breakfast is slowly becoming my favourite meal to eat out for.

With the dark and chilly evenings upon us, all I want to do after work is snuggle up in a blanket on the couch. Heading out for breakfast sets you up for the day, there's an array of options to choose from and I adore hugging a steamy mug of coffee while I munch.

(I can't drink coffee in the afternoon)

One of my absolute favourite spots in town to eat breakfast, Eathos, has opened its doors to its brand new venue.

Here at Lovin we call Eathos the Apple Store café because everything is shiny and white. It makes for a deadly venue for food photography which is a winner in my books.

I was hoping they would continue this trend in their new venue and thankfully, they have.

The new café and patisserie will serve up healthy breakfasts and lunch options, as well as a selection of cakes and sweet treats.

It was often difficult to nad a seat in Eathos during lunch hours so this will definitely help. There seems to be ample seating and much more space in general.

It will be open from Monday - Friday 7am - 4.30pm & Saturday 8.30am - 4.30pm.

I can't wait to check it out.

READ MORE: The Top 10 Bags Of Chips On Dublin

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
These Dublin First Date Spots Are Most Likely To Lead To Marriage
These Dublin First Date Spots Are Most Likely To Lead To Marriage
PICS: "This Was Our Last Resort For A Restaurant And It Turned Out To Be A Little Gem"
PICS: "This Was Our Last Resort For A Restaurant And It Turned Out To Be A Little Gem"
The Top 10 Bags Of Chips On Dublin
The Top 10 Bags Of Chips On Dublin
PICS: These Are The 'Best Restaurants In Dublin For 2019' So Far According To TripAdvisor
PICS: These Are The 'Best Restaurants In Dublin For 2019' So Far According To TripAdvisor
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
I Stumbled Upon The Best Chicken Wings In Dublin Somewhere Completely Unexpected
I Stumbled Upon The Best Chicken Wings In Dublin Somewhere Completely Unexpected
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street
The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street
Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
This Dublin 6 Creperie and Wine Bar Is an Authentic Taste of Paris
This Dublin 6 Creperie and Wine Bar Is an Authentic Taste of Paris
The Top 10 Greatest Burgers In Dublin That You MUST Try
The Top 10 Greatest Burgers In Dublin That You MUST Try
Six Epic Date Night Ideas This Valentine's
Sponsored

Six Epic Date Night Ideas This Valentine's
PIC: Have You Ever Been This Passive Aggressive On A Dublin Bus?
Feature

PIC: Have You Ever Been This Passive Aggressive On A Dublin Bus?
These Dublin First Date Spots Are Most Likely To Lead To Marriage
Food and Drink

These Dublin First Date Spots Are Most Likely To Lead To Marriage
A Massive Petition Has Been Set Up To Save One Of Dublin's Oldest And Well-Known Pubs
News

A Massive Petition Has Been Set Up To Save One Of Dublin's Oldest And Well-Known Pubs

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage
Pics

PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage
WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street
Sport

WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group