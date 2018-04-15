One Of Our Favourite Healthy Eateries Has Just Opened A New Location

Serving up one of the prettiest breakfasts in Dublin

Breakfast is slowly becoming my favourite meal to eat out for.

With the dark and chilly evenings upon us, all I want to do after work is snuggle up in a blanket on the couch. Heading out for breakfast sets you up for the day, there's an array of options to choose from and I adore hugging a steamy mug of coffee while I munch.

(I can't drink coffee in the afternoon)

One of my absolute favourite spots in town to eat breakfast, Eathos, has opened its doors to its brand new venue.

Here at Lovin we call Eathos the Apple Store café because everything is shiny and white. It makes for a deadly venue for food photography which is a winner in my books.

I was hoping they would continue this trend in their new venue and thankfully, they have.

The new café and patisserie will serve up healthy breakfasts and lunch options, as well as a selection of cakes and sweet treats.



It was often difficult to nad a seat in Eathos during lunch hours so this will definitely help. There seems to be ample seating and much more space in general.

It will be open from Monday - Friday 7am - 4.30pm & Saturday 8.30am - 4.30pm.



I can't wait to check it out.

