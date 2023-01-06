Panda opening newest sushi and burger spot in Dublin 5

By Katy Thornton

January 6, 2023 at 11:57am

Share:

Calling all Coolock sushi lovers.

 

Panda restaurant first entered the Dublin hospitality scene in the January of 2021. This was a particularly difficult time to open a new restaurant given Ireland had just entered its third and longest lockdown, although perhaps they benefited from increased takeaway orders. Now two years after launching their first sushi spot, Panda are opening a new one in Coolock, Dublin 5.

Panda first launched in Cooper's Court on Bond Street, serving up all things sushi as well as burgers; we sushi lovers inevitably have friends who do not share our affinity for raw fish rolls, so this is a godsend; they even serve a burger in a bowl of melted cheddar, which would even almost sway a sushi fantatic like myself.

Advertisement

If their new Dublin 5 restaurant has these melted burgers then that is reason enough to check them out. You can browse the rest of their menu HERE.

The new Panda sushi spot launches in Coolock Village, Dublin 5 on Thursday, January 12th.

Header images via Instagram/pandarestaurantdublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Dublin set to welcome a fiery new restaurant on Westmoreland Street

Share:

Latest articles

7 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2023

New food spot 12 Flames has taken up residence at this Inchicore bar

Ranelagh bus lanes and car parking at Merrion Square to be replaced with cycle lanes

New year, new job? Here are 5 brilliant career opportunities to apply for this month

You may also love

New food spot 12 Flames has taken up residence at this Inchicore bar

Dublin set to welcome a fiery new restaurant on Westmoreland Street

Perch Coffee opens second commuter café in another iconic building

A new bar from the Big Romance and Whiplash teams has opened in D7