Panda opening newest sushi and burger spot in Dublin 5

Panda restaurant first entered the Dublin hospitality scene in the January of 2021. This was a particularly difficult time to open a new restaurant given Ireland had just entered its third and longest lockdown, although perhaps they benefited from increased takeaway orders. Now two years after launching their first sushi spot, Panda are opening a new one in Coolock, Dublin 5.

Panda first launched in Cooper's Court on Bond Street, serving up all things sushi as well as burgers; we sushi lovers inevitably have friends who do not share our affinity for raw fish rolls, so this is a godsend; they even serve a burger in a bowl of melted cheddar, which would even almost sway a sushi fantatic like myself.

If their new Dublin 5 restaurant has these melted burgers then that is reason enough to check them out. You can browse the rest of their menu HERE.

The new Panda sushi spot launches in Coolock Village, Dublin 5 on Thursday, January 12th.

