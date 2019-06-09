PICS: Take a Look Inside Ireland’s First Street Art Hotel

It’s fitting that Smithfield is the home of Ireland’s first street art hotel, The Hendrick.

An urban hotbed of art and creativity, it was home to the iconic Stormzy mural created by Subset – a collective that embodies the huge popularity of street art (before it was painted over in a storm of controversy by DCC).

Subset has long backed the idea that a small group of outdoor artists in Ireland need to be better supported and encouraged, saying “There is very little in terms of suitable support, education and general appreciation for the progression of this medium. Artists such as Rask, Sums, Sek2 and Maser, to name but a few, are largely responsible for spurring on the scene and its growth.”

The arrival of The Hendrick Hotel is a move in this direction.

Over 270 works of Irish and international street art which have been curated by Irish street artist James Earley are on display at the hotel.

Dublin-born Earley has played a pivotal role in the Irish street art movement and this exclusive art collection celebrates the finest street artists working in Ireland today, including ADW Arts, Sam le Bas, Maser, and Aches.

Take a look at some of the artwork on display