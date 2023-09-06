Popular Dublin tattoo shop to open a parlour in NYC

They're heading to the Big Apple.

Huge news for The Ink Factory, as they are setting up their first shop outside of Ireland, and it's in New York of all places.

The tattoo parlour, that has two Dublin bases on Wellington Quay and Parliament Street, are opening a new location at 165 Graham Avenue in Brooklyn, and took to Instagram to share news with their followers.

The Ink Factory's caption read as follows:

"The Ink Factory is thrilled to announce it will open in Brooklyn, New York. 165 Graham Avenue Brooklyn will be our brand new spiritual home state side. We would like to thank our team and our loyal customers for allowing us to turn this dream into a reality."

They promised that they would bring the Dublin magic from their Irish parlours over to Brooklyn, with the same kind of team of "incredible artists, piercers and hosts that make you feel like you are family."

While The Ink Factory have yet to reveal exactly when they plan to open this new tattoo spot, they have promised there will be much more news on their socials coming very soon, including pictures and progress videos of the build and resident/guest artist announcements.

As someone who has gotten all their tatts done in The Ink Factory, I can honestly say that Brooklyn is incredibly lucky to have them, and will likely be drawing in customers from each of the five boroughs in no time at all.

