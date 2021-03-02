Close

Rustic Honey has just opened a second sister café on the southside 

By Sarah Finnan

March 2, 2021 at 11:40am

Introducing Little Honey, Rustic Honey's southside sister café. 

Dublin is brimming with cafes and cute little coffee shops - so many that you could easily go several weeks without doubling up (or at least you could pre 5km radius rule).

Sometimes having too many choices can be a bad thing, but the phrase 'the more, the merrier' comes to mind in this case. More coffee shops = more coffee, more pastries, more good eats... which subsequently means bigger smiles and happier humans. That's just basic maths right there.

Here to join an ever-growing list of places to try, a new spot opened on the southside this morning and that's definite cause for another cuppa. I've already downed two mugs of coffee so far, but who's counting?!

The sister café to Rustic Honey, Little Honey can be found at unit 6 at the Loughlinstown Shopping Centre in Loughlinstown. Specialising in Imbibe coffee and baked goods, they definitely seem to know what they're doing... at least if their insta feed is anything to go by.

Building anticipation ahead of their grand opening, the team spent most of last month recipe testing with specialities set to include cinnamon buns, sausage rolls, cupcakes, oreo brownies, chocolate chip cookies and banana bread amongst others.

Open as of 9am this morning, they'll be there until 3:30pm so make sure to call in and pick up something tasty if they're within your 5km.

Header image via Instagram/Little Honey Dublin 

