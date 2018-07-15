Scoop Is Opening A New Dublin Store On Monday In A Badly Needed Spot

And to celebrate International Ice Cream Day on Monday, they are also giving away 100 free scoops in each store in the capital.

If you love your ice cream then you'll know all about Scoop. What started off as an unknown shop in Ranelagh became a city centre hotspot for those who need their ice-cream fix.

And they're opening a brand new store on Monday.

Monday 16th of July is International Ice Cream Day and to celebrate the day, as well as their new opening in Smithfield, they are giving away 100 scoops at each of their locations.

All you have to do is show the good people behind the counter that you have liked or are following their Facebook or Instagram page to claim the free scoop.

The offer begins on Monday the 16th at 12pm and although it is available in each location, it's a first come first serve basis, so people are advised to get down early.

We're going queuing up already, just to be safe.

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here