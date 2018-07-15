New Openings

Scoop Is Opening A New Dublin Store On Monday In A Badly Needed Spot

And to celebrate International Ice Cream Day on Monday, they are also giving away 100 free scoops in each store in the capital.

Scoop Ice Cream July

If you love your ice cream then you'll know all about Scoop. What started off as an unknown shop in Ranelagh became a city centre hotspot for those who need their ice-cream fix.

And they're opening a brand new store on Monday.

Monday 16th of July is International Ice Cream Day and to celebrate the day, as well as their new opening in Smithfield, they are giving away 100 scoops at each of their locations.

All you have to do is show the good people behind the counter that you have liked or are following their Facebook or Instagram page to claim the free scoop.

The offer begins on Monday the 16th at 12pm and although it is available in each location, it's a first come first serve basis, so people are advised to get down early.

We're going queuing up already, just to be safe.

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

