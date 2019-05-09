Seven Of The HOTTEST New Openings In Dublin This Month

I love checking out the hottest new openings in the city.

There’s something so exciting about a new cafe, bar or restaurant. There’s so much prospect, so many opportunities.

The boom is back and it seems like there’s a new place opening every day.

Here are some of the best we spotted this month:

1. Cloudpicker

Cloudpicker has just opened its first cafe on Pearse Street and it looks like a darling spot, ideal for your morning coffee.

They will be serving up breakfast, lunch and brunch with some really interesting flavours and ingredients. One of the owners is actually from Poland so you can see that come through the menu with dishes such as goulash and stew available.

2. Bar 1661

Dublin’s first Poitín bar is here.

Located on Green Street, this is set to bring something a little different to the Dublin bar scene.

Their cocktail menu is made with love using spirits from emerging, craft as well as established producers from the island of Ireland.

Their Belfast Coffee is a cold brewed version of the Irish classic using poitín as the base and locally roasted coffee. A must try for any espresso martini or Irish coffee fan.

3. Bonobo

Only a hop, skip and a jump down the road is the already booming Bonobo in Smithfield.

I’ve walked past this bar numerous times over the last few weeks and every time it’s absolutely buzzing. I’m itching to get in there for a pint.

The bar boasts a whopper beer garden which is giving me all the feels for summer.

4. Jam Park

Jam Park is Bodytonic’s latest creation.

The new adult playground opened up where the Wright Venue once was.

Amenities such as crazy golf, ping pong, a rooftop eatery, singalong cinema, flea markets and board games will be available for people to use and attend.

Considering the success Bodytonic has had with The Bernard Shaw, Wigwam and The Back Page, I’m sure Jam Park will become another vital spot for Dublin nightlife.

5. Cafe INK

Continuing on the sustainable buzz, Cafe INK recently opened in Dún Laoghaire.

INK is FoodSpace’s first permanent space.

Their focus will be on local suppliers and seasonal produce.

6. Circa

Circa is the newest contemporary restaurant in Terenure.

They serve up unusual fine dining dishes with a multitude of flavours and textures, providing a unique dining experience.

7. Carrot’s Tail

The Carrot’s Tail in Rathmines specialises in vegan versions of some of our carnivorous faves.

Lunch features lots of familiar plates: steak sambos, a “chikon” burger and a meatball and mozzarella sub.

Our food reviewer Sophie White checked out the chikon burger and said:

“The fried chikon is a thick slab of crispy fried tofu that feels like it shouldn’t work but totally does. The texture is spot on, meaty and filled with a deeply savoury flavour, apparently achieved by repeatedly freezing, de-frosting and re-freezing the tofu then soaking it in stock before frying.”

Yum.