Sova Vegan Butcher announce a new location in Dublin 8

One of the top vegan restaurants in Dublin, Sova Vegan Butcher are expanding

A few days ago the guys at Sova Vegan Butcher teased us with a small crumb of their potential new opening in The Liberties. The post hinted a slightly new angle with the below Instagram post - 'coffee/brunch/yoga'. We like the sound of that vibe.

This morning they announced their exact location! Hallelujah! We won't have to wait too long to give the new cafe a go. The soft launch will be next Saturday August 7th from 10am - 3pm.

We wish all the crew at Sova, the very best of luck with the new cafe! We can't wait to pop in!

Lead Image via Instagram/sova_vegan_butcher

READ NEXT: Ten tasty spots to get an açai bowl in Dublin this weekend