Sova Vegan Butcher announce a new location in Dublin 8

By Lynda Keogh

July 31, 2021 at 2:39pm

Share:
Sova Vegan Butcher announce a new location in Dublin 8

One of the top vegan restaurants in Dublin, Sova Vegan Butcher are expanding

A few days ago the guys at Sova Vegan Butcher teased us with a small crumb of their potential new opening in The Liberties. The post hinted a slightly new angle with the below Instagram post - 'coffee/brunch/yoga'. We like the sound of that vibe.

This morning they announced their exact location! Hallelujah! We won't have to wait too long to give the new cafe a go. The soft launch will be next Saturday August 7th from 10am - 3pm.

We wish all the crew at Sova, the very best of luck with the new cafe! We can't wait to pop in!

Lead Image via Instagram/sova_vegan_butcher

READ NEXT: Ten tasty spots to get an açai bowl in Dublin this weekend

 

Share:

Latest articles

Five delicious dishes to get stuck into this Bank Holiday weekend

Brand new cultural experience brings an added spark to the Guinness Storehouse

Ten tasty spots to get an açai bowl in Dublin this weekend

Will these pasta crisps with a whipped feta dip be the next TikTok recipe trend?

You may also love

A new pup-friendly and Insta-worthy cafe has opened in Clonskeagh!

This new spot is bringing Brooklyn cafe and vintage vibes to Dublin 7

Try this unreal new bakery for the Saturday morning coffee and pastry run

Put this cute new cafe in The Liberties on your list to try

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.