Sprout Food Co has just teased some very big news online, hinting that they'll be opening at another Dublin location in the not-so-distant future.

Keeping tight-lipped on the ins and outs of the project, all the team shared was the below photo. A screenshot of a tweet they received from a customer back in July, it calls for the popular restaurant to open another Dublin venue - this time by the sea.

'Petition for @Spourtfoodco to open a store in Blackrock. Possibly the only thing I miss about working in the city centre.'

Well, you asked and they listened as the team has confirmed that they'll be opening another venue in Blackrock promising 'more details to follow'... soon, we hope.

Loyal customers have been sounding off in the comments section since seeing the post, all recommending other locations for the team to consider for future reference. Hey, it worked once, maybe it will work again.

So far suggestions have ranged from Dun Laoghaire/Glasthule to Clontarf, Rathmines, Castleknock and Swords. One chancer even called for the Sprout team to venture outside of Dublin, adding Kilkenny to the mix. Replying that they have 'big plans for the future', it could be more of a possibility than we though. Never say never, eh?

