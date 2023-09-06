The Legal Eagle is set to reopen following a 3 year hiatus

This eagle is about to spread its wings once more.

After three years, The Legal Eagle is reopening as of September 6th for the first time since the pandemic.

The Chancery Place gastropub closed with the rest of hospitality in March 2020, and despite reopening briefly in June 2020, with lockdowns and restrictions, they decided to close for indoor dining for the remainder of that year.

While they continued to put together takeaway food boxes, and focus on the other restaurants within their hospitality group into 2021 (The Winding Stairs, The Woollen Mills, The Washer Woman, and The Yarn), as well as allowing craft beer mecca Underdog take over for a period of time in 2022, this will be the first time they are back in the kitchen for indoor dining in over three years.

What can you expect from The Legal Eagle?

A feasting menu will also be available to pay ode to the joy of feasting with friends, which so many of us lost out on for so many years during the pandemic. This menu will feature the likes of roasted lamb, whole fish, wood-fired chicken, as well as a cornucopia of sharing courses. You can check out the full dinner menu on their website right now. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of The Legal Eagle reopening is that they will be making their own crisps, which will be used in to make DIY crisp sambos on batch bread. There will also be rugby ball shaped pies on the menu, everything from meat and cheese to coddle, as created by new executive chef Rowen Babe. A lunch menu won't be starting until the beginning of October for mid-week Eaglites, but the much-adored Sunday roast will be back as early as this Sunday, September 10th. As for drinks, this is how The Legal Eagle describes what they will have available: "There are twenty craft beers on tap (with a rotating guest tap), and a small, but considered and decidedly un-trendy, classic cocktail list. We are crazy about beer, whiskey and gin but wine is where we started and it remains a driving force for us. We have over 200 wines on a stellar list written with love." Reservations are already open; you can book a table on-site HERE.

